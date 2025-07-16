Pixel Phones Can Turn Off That Silly AI Mode Search Shortcut

If you couldn’t already tell, Google is a big fan of its new “AI Mode” in Google Search. Since first introducing it back in March, it has received several updates that add functionality, bring improvements to both desktop and mobile, and expand it to new places. It’s pretty obvious that Google has seen some early numbers it likes from AI Mode usage and has pushed it as fast as it can.

AI Mode in Google Search: One of the places AI Mode recently appeared is in the dedicated search bar at the bottom of some Android phones, like the Pixel 9 or Pixel 8 you may be reading this on. Google added a little AI Mode shortcut to this space, which at first was something that couldn’t be removed. However, Google has since given Pixel owners a way to toggle this off if it’s not to their liking.

The AI Mode shortcut can be seen in the image at the top of this post, as well as the image below, where I have it going from ON to OFF. Is this something you should turn off? As always, this is something you need to decide. Do you use AI Mode regularly and want that quick access shortcut? Leave it on. Have you never considered using it and are annoyed at it changed the design of that Google Search bar after all these years? Turn it off.

Here’s how you can do just that:

Open the Google app Tap on your profile and then Settings Look for “Customize Pixel Search Box” and tap it There should be an “AI Mode” toggle – toggle it OFF

And that’s it – AI Mode is no more on your Pixel Launcher Google Search bar.