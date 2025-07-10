Sorry, but we had to. I placed my Galaxy Z Fold 7 on the table and discovered this hidden feature that no one is talking about!

Believe it or not, there’s a built-in telegraph feature, capable of delivering messages in morse code to anyone who might be nearby. The feature is made possible by the backside’s triple rear camera system, perfectly situated in the corner and protruding enough to create space to allow for the bottom corner to tap on any flat surface. This is ingenuity, people.

Below you can watch me demo this feature.

I’m sure folks could buy a case to make this not such an issue, but for me, I’ve never felt good about having a case on a Galaxy Fold. It just doesn’t feel right. I’ll stick with my telegraph, thank you very much.