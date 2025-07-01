The Nothing Phone 3 has been announced as the first true flagship phone from the UK tech brand. That should mean a better set of specs than we had with the Nothing Phone 2, along with a far superior experience over the A-series phones they have produced in recent years. Maybe more importantly, the Nothing Phone 3 will truly launch in the US, giving us a fresh choice without names like Samsung or Google attached.

Nothing Phone 3 price, release date: The Nothing Phone 3 goes up for pre-order on July 4 and it starts at $799. At that price, you’ll get choices of White or Black and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. For $100 more (so up to $899), the RAM jumps to 16GB and the storage to 512GB.

The expected arrival date after pre-orders close and for open sales is July 15.

Nothing Phone 3 specs: Now, as far as specs go, we do have a solid set that should meet the moment for those looking for a high-end alternative. You have the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 inside powering it all. This is not the Snapdragon 8 Elite, but it’s still the best processor that Nothing has ever used and most people will find it to be enough for almost anything you can throw at it. You then get a large 6.67″ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, that 12GB or 16GB RAM I mentioned with 256GB or 512GB storage, large 5150mAh battery with super fast wired charging (65W) and wireless charging (15W), IP68 water and dust resistance, and proper connectivity (WiFi 7, Bluetooth 6.0).

In the camera department, Nothing is pushing a triple 50MP camera system with main, periscope, and ultra-wide lenses. There’s a 50MP selfie camera up front too. The details on those camera specs can be found below.

Processor : Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Display : 6.67″ AMOLED (2800×1260, 460ppi), 4500 nits peak brightness, 120Hz, Gorilla Glass 7I

: 6.67″ AMOLED (2800×1260, 460ppi), 4500 nits peak brightness, 120Hz, Gorilla Glass 7I Memory : 12GB-256GB / 16GB-512GB

: 12GB-256GB / 16GB-512GB Battery : 5150mAh, 65W wired charging, 15W wireless charging

: 5150mAh, 65W wired charging, 15W wireless charging Camera (rear) : 50MP Main (f/1.68, OIS, EIS), 50MP Periscope (f/2.68, OIS, EIS, 60x Ultra Zoom), 50MP Ultra-wide (f/2.2, 114° FOV)

: 50MP Main (f/1.68, OIS, EIS), 50MP Periscope (f/2.68, OIS, EIS, 60x Ultra Zoom), 50MP Ultra-wide (f/2.2, 114° FOV) Camera (front) : 50MP (f/2.2, 81.2° FOV)

: 50MP (f/2.2, 81.2° FOV) Connectivity : WiFi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, 5G

: WiFi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, 5G Other : Stereo speakers, IP68, in-display fingerprint sensor,

: Stereo speakers, IP68, in-display fingerprint sensor, Size : 160.60 x 75.59 x 8.99mm, 218g

: 160.60 x 75.59 x 8.99mm, 218g Colors : White, Black

: White, Black Software: Nothing OS 3.5 (Android 15), 5 years of Android updates, 7 years of security patches

Nothing’s software pitch: The Phone 3 ships with Nothing OS 3.5 and Android 15. It should see an update to Android 16 shortly, as they are promising 5 years of Android updates and a full 7 years of security patches.

With Nothing OS, you get Nothing’s custom skin onto of what is a pretty stock Android experience, universal smart search in the search bar, the Essential Space (like an AI organization tool), a whole bunch of custom widgets, more customizable lock screen,, and more. That Essential Space is accessed and controlled mostly by the dedicated Essential Key on the side of the phone.

Expect everything to be fast and smooth, clicky and tactile, and with good haptics, assuming this is like any of the previous Nothing phones.

Oh yeah, it also has the new Glyph Matrix, which is a tiny little screen in the top right corner of the rear that lights for…stuff. It can show you app-specific alerts, digital clock, stopwatch, battery indicator, solar clock, and more. There’s some sort of dedicated button the back of the phone that can control it.

We’ll have one soon enough and will report back to you.

Pre-order at Nothing