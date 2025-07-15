Owners of Rivian vehicles are being treated to what could be a pretty major upgrade this week. In an announcement with Google, Rivian is introducing a new navigation experience that is powered by Google Maps.

Rivian Navigation with Google Maps: Specifically, Rivian is switching to the Google Maps Auto SDK, which lets an automaker design their own navigation system and build out customized features, yet take advantage of all that Google Maps can provide. As an example, that means the trusted routing of Google Maps, better ETAs, traffic insights, satellite imagery, and info about the places they might visit.

While Google Maps powers all of that stuff, Rivian can still include its in-car design language and their EV charging stop planning and preferences, Charging Scores, range on arrival, etc. Rivian is also refreshing the look of the map as a part of this announcement (and update) that “celebrates natural spaces in its topography and colors.” Maybe more importantly, Rivian claims the design has been “updated for glanceability and easier access to information.”

As an added bonus, these new features will arrive in the Rivian mobile app as well.

Google suggests this update with Google Maps begins rolling out to all Rivian owners today.

// Rivian | Google