Testing beta software on your Google Pixel phone is just something we do as Pixel owners. Part of the perks of owning a Google-made phone is that you get the earliest builds of Android before anyone, allowing you to play with all that is new and on the horizon. It’s fun, for sure, and truly is a huge part of the reason so many turn to Google’s phones.

What if you could have even earlier builds of Android? Yeah, well, you can starting today, thanks to the release of the first Android Canary build.

Android Canary Release Channel: Through the r/android_beta subreddit, Google announced today that they have introduced the Android Canary Release Channel for developers to “explore and test the newest Android APIs.” That probably also means an opportunity for blog bros like us to try and tell you what’s new and that may one day show up in a beta build for you to enjoy.

Just be clear that Google is not telling any of you to flash these builds. In fact, these new Canary builds are “specifically designed for developers” and are “unsuitable for everyday use.” In other words, the answer is “NO!” – you should not flash this and it won’t be a good experience on the only phone you own.

Also, Google makes it equally clear that items found in Android Canary builds may never see a public or stable release. So as you see the coverage of this first Android Canary release, keep that in mind. Hype for hype is just that.

The first Android Canary release arrives as build ZP11.250606.010.A1 and is available on the Pixel 9a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 8a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet.

Anyone got a spare Pixel phone to test on?

To get started, you’ll flash the first build through the Android Flash Tool (here). There are no image files to get going. However, once you are on Canary, you’ll continue to get Canary updates as they come out.

MORE: Android Canary Portal