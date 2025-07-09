With the release of the July Pixel update yesterday and Samsung owning the stage today, Google still wants you to know that your Pixel device is loved. To prove that, they have announced the tiniest of Pixel Feature Drops in history for this month. Since we weren’t expecting, I guess we’ll take it.

July Pixel Feature Drop: You ready for this? Google is confirming that Gemini is rolling out in place of Google Assistant on all Pixel Watch models. They didn’t tell me when that’ll happen, but it is happening, just like it is on other Wear OS watches, including the new ones from Samsung. We have more on Gemini for Wear OS here.

The second bit of news involves Circle to Search upgrades that include AI Mode within and getting help with mobile games. Again, we already talked about this here.

Finally, Google has announced that the Pixel line of devices now has access to Veo 3 (with Google AI Pro or AI Ultra subscription) in the Gemini app, which is their AI video creation tool. All you have to do is describe a video you’d like AI to create and it’ll do it as a short clip. Here’s one I made last night of Jigglypuff driving a Jeep Wrangler with the top down.

And that’s it! That is your July Pixel Feature Drop.

// Google