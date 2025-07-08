Galaxy Watch Ultra Slapped With 50% Off Discount for Prime Day

It’s Prime Day, for those who participate, and that means deals on deals. There are plenty to be had, but this one for Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra is quite good and should not be overlooked.

50% Off Galaxy Watch Ultra Deal: Amazon has blessed Samsung’s ultra-expensive watch with a 50% off discount for Prime Day. That means we’re dropping the price from $650 to $324.99. You don’t need to trade in anything. You don’t need to apply a special code. You just get that price, assuming you are cool with the Titanium Gray case color and an orange band. You can always change the band if you want to.

And that’s the deal. It’s a great one that might sellout quickly. Also, yes, it is absolutely worth considering at this price even with an updated Galaxy Watch Ultra only days away from reveal.

Need to know more about the Galaxy Watch Ultra? Here’s our review.

Amazon Deal Link