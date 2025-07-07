Yep, Gemini has a Colorful New Icon

Remember a few weeks back when Google changed the “G” logo without ever mentioning the fact that it had done so? It seemed like a big enough deal that they might bring some attention to the change. I still don’t believe that they’ve acknowledged that change, but we can move on and focus on their next unannounced logo change to a major service they can’t stop talking about.

Gemini new logo: Gemini just got a brand new logo/icon and it should already be on your devices. You can see it above with its new colorful glow. Instead of being mostly blue with a touch of reddish accent, it now almost matches the style of the new Google logo. And yeah, that makes sense since Google can’t go 5 minutes without mentioning Gemini in some form. Google and Gemini are certainly one.

There’s nothing else new to report here, other than the new icon and logo. That said, while Google did rollout the change to the Gemini app on Android and iOS over the weekend, they did not change it online yet. They will eventually.

Google Play Link: Gemini