OnePlus Watch 3 only comes in one size: Big. It measures at 46mm, weighing 80g. With that size, you do get a respectable battery size, but not everyone has a wrist designed by God Himself to wear such a honkin’ piece of tech jewelry. This is why, in a recent interview, OnePlus revealed that it’s working on something for the dainty wrists among us.

Speaking to PULSE by Wareable, Dr. Leo Zhang, Head of Research & Development at the OnePlus Health Lab, provided insight into what OnePlus is cooking up for future wearables. Dr. Zhang says that, “It’s true that the watch remains heavy for a small wrist and that this typically affects women, but we will fix that this year. We value our customer’s voice and we’re working on that”

While sure, some women may have small wrists, it’s certainly not limited to that single group. I wouldn’t describe myself as having small wrists, but most of these larger smartwatches have a tendency to look silly and oversized on me. So, yeah, maybe they are on the small side.

It wasn’t only a smaller smartwatch that got discussed. OnePlus also revealed that it’s working to incorporate LTE into a future smartwatch, saying that, “LTE is something we’re working on, and as long as we work smoothly with the carriers, especially in Europe, we should have that as well.”

Dr. Zhang also gave a little insight into new sleep apnea detection testing the company is currently performing. Clinical studies are already under way, with OnePlus working towards regulatory approval. Another thing to look forward to, for sure.

Be on the lookout for our full OnePlus Watch 3 review coming soon. Spoiler alert, Kellen think it’s a good smartwatch.

// PULSE by Wareable (Paywall)