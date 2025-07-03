Next week, Samsung will make its lineup of new foldable devices official, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. With us being so close, it’s no surprise that a unit has already been photoed in its retail packaging.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 Photos: As we can view in the images, the Z Fold 7 is crazy thin, but most importantly, the inbound Blue colorway is incredibly hot. I’ve been on a blue color kick for a while now, so this color speaks to me. It’s very blue, reminiscent of the OG Pixel. Remember that Really Blue limited edition color? Yes, of course you do.

The device is thin and comes in blue. That much we know for sure. We can also see the triple rear camera setup, plus have already covered the internal specs a few times. If you’re someone who is a fan of Galaxy foldables, this should be a pretty exciting year for you. The Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are shaping up to be Samsung’s most refined and best foldables yet.

July 9. We’re a few days away, and yes, we’ll be in New York to get you all of the coverage.

