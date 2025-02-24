Samsung has sufficiently improved upon the Galaxy Z Fold lineup’s design over its lifespan, but one could argue that there hasn’t been any drastic changes in the past couple of years. Yes, display bezels have gotten thinner and the hinge system has improved greatly, but overall, it’s still a Galaxy Z Fold. This week, Galaxy Z Fold 7 renders have been posted that show we could be in for a few solid hardware upgrades in 2025.

CAD renders, which are based on dimensions and details sent to accessory makers, were published. These renders detail a Galaxy Z Fold 7 that has been given larger displays, plus maybe more noteworthy, a very trimmed body.

Specifically, its dimensions are listed at 158.4 x 143.1 x 4.5mm (9.5mm when folded). For reference, Galaxy Z Fold 6 measures at 153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6mm (12.1mm when folded). The numbers should equate to larger displays, thinner body. Even from these renders you can tell that the hardware size has been trimmed somewhat significantly. Display sizes are noted to be 8.2-inches for the inner display and 6.5-inches for the outer display. Those are both considerable upgrades over last year’s model.

Other specs are said to include Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 4,400mAh battery (same as Z Fold 6). On the backside, Samsung may offer its 200-megapixel sensor, along with a 12-megapixel ultrawide and 10-megapixel telephoto.

Take a look at the renders and video below, then share your thoughts on the design. Are we liking it? Yes, we are.

// Android Headlines