The list of Android features, especially those that could be described as underused or under-loved, is long. In fact, I recently tasked Gemini with creating a list of some Android features that it deemed as underused and it spat back a list of 20 different things, ranging from features like Smart Lock, One-handed Mode, to Split screen/Pop-up View, and things like that.

While it was a good list, the one feature that I was hoping to see wasn’t listed: Reverse charging. By chance, I’ve had to use it a couple of times recently, both times for my earbuds. It’s a very handy feature, though, I admit it feels only usable in a small handful of cases given its limitations.

The question we pose is this: Is there an Android feature that you feel is underused or not shown enough love? We all use our phones so differently that while some folks may use something like one-handed mode every day, there are others that have never touched it. It’s quite intriguing.

Let’s hear it.