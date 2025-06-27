Google confirmed this week via a short blog post that Google Photos is getting an upgrade. The upgrade is aimed at those that edit photos, specifically HDR photos. Previously, when editing these photos, you could potentially lose dynamic range and HDR metadata, but thanks to changes the platform has made, all of that important information will remain intact.

When using tools such as Unblor, Magic Eraser, and Portrait Light, users would lose levels of contrast and highlights, which are part of the HDR shooting experience. As Google explains, HDR photos will now keep their full dynamic range and HDR metadata even after editing with these features.

Furthermore, Photos users can also edit how bright an image is through a new Ultra HDR editing tool.

To dial in the perfect look for your photo and style, you can also edit how bright your image is through the new “Ultra HDR” tool. As part of this update, you’ll also notice that the previous “HDR” tool has been renamed to “Tone,” which better reflects its function.

Google also announced the ability to upgrade SDR photos to HDR, allowing your photos to, “pop with brighter highlights, deeper contrast, and stunning clarity” on supported HDR-capable displays.

These changes are live for supported Photos users already.

// Google