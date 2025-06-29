Samsung Cutting $1,200 Off Galaxy Z Fold 7 With Reservations

There are only so many days left to get the best Galaxy Z Fold 7 deal, assuming you were considering it. The top discount from Samsung almost always comes by reserving it first (which is free and requires zero actual commitment), because they’ll give you bonus cash for doing so. With Samsung launches, like this one for the Fold 7, you reserve, then combine the bonus credit from it with trade-ins and then you walk away on pre-order day paying almost nothing.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 free $50 reserve credit for pre-orders: I’d imagine that most of you know how this works, so if you haven’t hit this link to reserve and then move about your day. For those who are new, here’s the situation.

Samsung offers a reservation system to kickstart their promos for new device launches. The reservation system is really just a system to show that you are interested, as reserving does not force you to commit to anything. All you are doing is giving Samsung your email and name to acknowledge that you may want to buy their new device, which in this case is the Galaxy Z Fold 7. By giving them that info, they’ll reward you with $50 in credit that can be used once pre-orders open up. That’s it.

For the Fold 7 launch, Samsung has already said that they’ll give you the $50 credit just for reserving, plus they are planning at least another $1,150 in discounts during the pre-order period. We have a total of $1,200 in savings if you go ahead and reserve.

What does that $1,200 in savings look like? We don’t yet know the full breakdown, but it likely includes anywhere from $900 to $1,100 instantly off by trading in a phone, along with credits to use towards accessories, like the Galaxy Watch 8 they are expected to announce too. We don’t know if they’ll do a free storage upgrade, but my gut tells me they won’t. I think this year they are going simpler than ever and doing big trades with credits to use on the new watches.

