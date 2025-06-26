The OnePlus Watch 3 (43mm) will be available on July 8, so to get us to that date, OnePlus is taking every moment it can to hype it. But let’s be honest here – this watch doesn’t need a big pitch. It’s the smaller version of their already-impressive Watch 3, which is exactly what we wanted them to give us.

OnePlus Watch 3 specs: In a press release sent out this morning, OnePlus has confirmed a few new details for the 43mm version of the OnePlus Watch 3. We know it’ll have a 1.32″ display on top of its stainless steel body that weighs just 1.3 ounces. The display is covered in crystal, with a 2.5D micro-curved design. We knew this 43mm version of the watch would come in Silver steel, but OnePlus confirmed a Black Steel version today.

While not yet announced by OnePlus, if this really is just the smaller version of the bigger OnePlus Watch 3, then we should see the Snapdragon W5 powering it, as well as 32GB storage, all the health sensors, GPS, WiFi, NFC, and more.

Oh, here’s what it looks like on the wrist.

Finally, OnePlus shared some health features too, saying that they upgraded the “Mind & Body Evaluation” function. There’s a real-time barometer for evaluating your body’s level of fatigue, guided breathing sessions (with real-time feedback), and personalized feedback to help reduce stress. Sounds neat.

You can still sign-up to be notified of the OnePlus Watch 3 (43mm) launch and get a $30 off discount.