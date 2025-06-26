It’s that kind of week, where Samsung ships out a ton of updates. The company’s newest foldables were first, but now it’s the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S24 lineups.

The changelog is the same for each device. It says, “The current software update provides the most up to date Android security patches for your device.” That would be the June patch for all of them. If you spot something else, let us know.

Updated Software Version Numbers

S23 : S911USQS6DYF3

: S911USQS6DYF3 S23+ : S916USQS6DYF3

: S916USQS6DYF3 S23 Ultra : S918USQS6DYF3

: S918USQS6DYF3 S24 : S921USQS4BYF2

: S921USQS4BYF2 S24+ : S926USQS4BYF2

: S926USQS4BYF2 S24 Ultra: S928USQS4BYF2

Enjoy, Galaxy owners.

// Verizon