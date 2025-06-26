Droid Life

Galaxy S23, S24 Lineups Get Latest Security Update

It’s that kind of week, where Samsung ships out a ton of updates. The company’s newest foldables were first, but now it’s the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S24 lineups.

The changelog is the same for each device. It says, “The current software update provides the most up to date Android security patches for your device.” That would be the June patch for all of them. If you spot something else, let us know.

Updated Software Version Numbers

  • S23: S911USQS6DYF3
  • S23+: S916USQS6DYF3
  • S23 Ultra: S918USQS6DYF3
  • S24: S921USQS4BYF2
  • S24+: S926USQS4BYF2
  • S24 Ultra: S928USQS4BYF2

Enjoy, Galaxy owners.

