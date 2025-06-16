OnePlus confirmed that two new devices are making way to the US on July 8, OnePlus Watch 3 (43mm) and OnePlus Buds 4.

Along with confirming that they are inbound, we got a few spec details, too. For OnePlus Buds 4, OnePlus says they feature Dual Drivers, 3D Audio, Dual DACs, Hi-Res LHDC 5.0, and 47ms ultra-low latency in Game Mode. They will be available in Zen Green (pictured below) and Storm Gray.

OnePlus Watch 3 (43mm) is simply the already awesome OnePlus Watch 3 but in a smaller package. “Now, this fan-favorite wearable will suit even more people, while still delivering the battery life, health and wellness features, and accurate GPS that folks know and love,” the company said in the announcement. The 43mm variant will be available in Silver Steel.

If you want to save some money on the upcoming Watch 3 (43mm), you can subscribe for updates on OnePlus’ website to save $30. Follow the link below.

July is going to be busy, Android fans.