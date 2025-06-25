Samsung is shipping out the June security patch to owners of its most recent Galaxy Z foldable phones, as well as last year’s models. Owners of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, this means you.

Inside, there is nothing listed beyond the June patch, but if you spot something after booting it up, feel free to let us know. Below you’ll find the latest software version numbers.

Updated Software Version Numbers

Galaxy Z Flip 5 : F731USQS6EYF3

: F731USQS6EYF3 Z Fold 5 : F946USQS6EYF3

: F946USQS6EYF3 Z Flip 6 : F741USQS2BYF3

: F741USQS2BYF3 Z Fold 6: F956USQS2BYF3

UPDATE: The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S24 series are also seeing the June update today:

Galaxy S24 Ultra : S928USQS4BYF2

: S928USQS4BYF2 Galaxy S24+ : S926USQS4BYF2

: S926USQS4BYF2 Galaxy S24 : S921USQS4BYF2

: S921USQS4BYF2 Galaxy S23 Ultra : S918USQS6DYF3

: S918USQS6DYF3 Galaxy S23+ : S916USQS6DYF3

: S916USQS6DYF3 Galaxy S23: S911USQS6DYF3

Go get it.

// Verizon