Yo, Google Pixel owners, a new beta update is available for you to download. Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2.1 just went live with some fixes you’ll want.

Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2.1 update: In this new build that’s available to all of the still-supported Pixel phones from the Pixel 6 up through the Pixel 9 Pro XL, Google has included 4 fixes, a couple of which might impact the way you use your device – well, it should stabilize it anyway.

The new build info for this QPR1 Beta 2.1 update is as follows:

Release date: June 25, 2025

Build: BP31.250523.010

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: June 2025

Google Play services: 25.18.34

And for the bug fixes, we grabbed them from Google below:

The “Approve” button in the Device Admin settings is transparent and invisible (Issue #419144521)

The lockscreen sound toggle shows as off, but sounds still play (Issue #423985494)

The Android back button intermittently fails to function (Issue #412691179, Issue #417434626, Issue #420283260)

Fix for a launcher crash when swiping up from the bottom

Both OTA and factory image files are available for those looking to flash this the fastest. For those who want the over-the-air update, you can check by heading into Settings>System>Software updates>System update. I wasn’t seeing it available at the time of this posting, but it should go live momentarily.

// Google