Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2.1 Update Arrives With 4 Fixes

Android 16 - Google Pixel Update

Yo, Google Pixel owners, a new beta update is available for you to download. Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2.1 just went live with some fixes you’ll want.

Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2.1 update: In this new build that’s available to all of the still-supported Pixel phones from the Pixel 6 up through the Pixel 9 Pro XL, Google has included 4 fixes, a couple of which might impact the way you use your device – well, it should stabilize it anyway.

The new build info for this QPR1 Beta 2.1 update is as follows:

Release date: June 25, 2025
Build: BP31.250523.010
Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)
Security patch level: June 2025
Google Play services: 25.18.34

And for the bug fixes, we grabbed them from Google below:

Both OTA and factory image files are available for those looking to flash this the fastest. For those who want the over-the-air update, you can check by heading into Settings>System>Software updates>System update. I wasn’t seeing it available at the time of this posting, but it should go live momentarily.

// Google

