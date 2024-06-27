Once Samsung opens up Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-orders after showing off the new foldable series on July 10 at Unpacked, we expect the deals to be about as good as they’ll be for the life of the phone. Samsung always pumps up trade-in values out of the gate to get you more for your old phone, adds on bonus credits, and tosses in discounted accessories to entice you into pulling the trigger the minute they announce everything. All signs at the moment point them doing the same for the Fold 6 (and likely the Z Flip 6).

Samsung announced Unpacked earlier in the week and told us that they are doing their usual reserve system once again to get folks hyped. The Fold 6’s reserve system (here) is a way to let Samsung know you are interested without truly committing. It also gets you a $50 instant Samsung Credit to use should you decide to go ahead and buy a Fold 6.

On top of the $50 credit, Samsung is already telling us that they’ll drop $1,500+ off when purchasing a Galaxy Z Fold 6.

$1,500+ OFF GALAXY Z FOLD 6: For Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order deals, Samsung says they have ways for you to “save up to $1,500+” in addition to the bonus credit. Unlike in past years, Samsung hasn’t yet broken down how you’ll get to the full $1,500+, but we can make some educated guesses.

I’d imagine Samsung is going to offer at least $1,000 off if you trade in a Galaxy Z Fold 5. From there, they’ll likely end up doing a double-storage promo that gets you 512GB or 1TB for the price of a lower amount of storage. The value there could be anywhere from $100 to $150. After that, the rest of the $1,500 probably comes from additional credits they’ll give you to use towards other devices that “save” you during purchase.

In other words, as far as I can tell, Samsung isn’t telling you that you’ll save $1,500 off a Galaxy Z Fold 6, only that if you decide to buy one and take advantage of all of their programs at the time pre-orders open, that there are $1,500+ in savings opportunities.

STARTS WITH $50 CREDIT: All of that speculation aside, the way to save the most when Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-orders open is by reserving your place to buy one. Samsung only wants your name and email address to confirm you are interested, and they’ll then use that email address to get you the $50 bonus credit when pre-orders go live.

Get started saving $1,500+ by hitting this reservation page.