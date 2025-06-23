T-Mobile’s live event from earlier in the day wasn’t only about satellite service and free DoorDash DashPass. T-Mobile also made a super short announcement for its Metro prepaid service, sharing that it was giving its top two unlimited plans a big boost in premium 5G data.

Metro by T-Mobile 5G data increases: For its top two plans, the $50 (Metro Flex Unlimited) and $60 (Metro Flex Unlimited Plus) options, they’ll now have bigger buckets of data at full speeds. Previously capped at 35GB before they might see throttling on congested networks, T-Mobile is increasing their premium data to 50GB and 70GB, respectively.

This change arrives on June 26, so try to be patient if you aren’t seeing the increase on plan pages or in your usage. T-Mobile and Metro will give you the increase, you just need to wait a couple of days.

No price increases or any other changes were announced, you just get more premium data on your plan going forward. Not bad.

