Thanks to a photo posted to social media, we’re learning more about Google’s Android XR platform. We’re learning that Google’s upcoming glasses are called Martha, there will be a companion app similar to Pixel Watch, and that the glasses are relatively bulky.

Photo of Android XR Companion App Leaked: Inside the Android XR app, users can control notifications, access settings, Record Your View, give quick feedback, as well as report problems. This appears to be a pretty barebones build of the app, likely made specifically for those testing the glasses. The Pixel Watch companion app isn’t much more impressive than this, so we’ll see if Google makes any major changes ahead of launch.

As for the glasses, we’re not seeing anything we didn’t expect or haven’t already seen in Google’s various teases. The arms are bulky for battery and smarts housing, there are speakers for Gemini interactions, plus there’s a button for accessing things on the right side arm. They’re very similar to Ray-Ban’s Meta glasses in terms of design, but remember that these are likely just a prototype.

Kellen and I are both big fans of the Meta glasses, so the fact that Android XR is happening makes us very excited. The less I have to deal with Facebook/Meta the better.

We still don’t have a solid launch date for Android XR, but it’s coming. We’ll keep you posted as we learn more from Google.

