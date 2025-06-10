Here’s Everything Google Fixed With June Patch

Google has shared details on the June, 2025 patch and what all is inside. Bound for all supported Pixel devices dating back to the Pixel 6 lineup, there’s a healthy list of fixes inside.

Google notes fixes for the biometrics system with improved fingerprint recognition, Bluetooth fixes, improved camera stability, tuning for haptics intensity, plus a long list of UI fixes. Be sure to note the number associated with the bug fix and if it’s coming to your own Pixel device. Not each device gets all of these changes.

Below you can read the entire changelog.

What’s included The June 2025 update includes bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users – see below for details Biometrics General improvements for fingerprint recognition and response in certain conditions*[3]

Bluetooth Fix for issue causing certain Bluetooth devices to disconnect under certain conditions*[1]

Camera Fix for improving camera stability under certain conditions*[1]

Display & Graphics General improvements to display stability*[5]

Framework Fix for issue with inconsistent light/dark theme notifications under certain conditions*[1] General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions*[1]

Sensors Additional tuning for haptics intensity and response in certain conditions*[4] Fix for improving screen brightness transitions under certain conditions*[6]

System General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions*[1]

Telephony General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions*[3]

User Interface Fix for an issue where long screenshots would sometimes duplicate content, ensuring that the entire content is captured correctly*[1] Fix for an issue where notification symbols could overlap in the status bar under certain conditions*[5] Fix for an issue where the home button does not show from the lock screen under certain conditions*[5] Fix for an issue where the wrong wallpaper was sometimes displayed in the WallpaperPicker in certain conditions*[2] Fix for an issue with missing notifications under certain conditions*[1] Fix for improvement in weather tapping accuracy and experience when using At a Glance widget*[1]

—————————————————————————————————— Device Applicability Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below. Some fixes may be carrier/region specific. [1] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a

[2] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a

[3] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a

[4] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a Pixel Fold

[5] Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a

[6] Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a

