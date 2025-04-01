Verizon’s Visible Adds $45 Visible+ Pro Plan, Drops Price on Visible+

Verizon’s Visible, the the prepaid network that so many of you love because of its small price, simplicity, impressive set of features, and access to Verizon’s big network, added a new “Pro” plan to its line-up today. They also adjusted the Visible+ plan and reduced its price by $10/mo.

While it is April 1, this appears to be a very real change, with a full press release, website adjustment, etc. There isn’t anything silly about this change, so assume it is the real deal. Just read it and shake your head at Verizon for announcing it today.

OK, so Visible used to be so great because they offered a single plan that basically had all of the features you needed at a relatively small price. You paid monthly with no contract and had access to Verizon’s network. In recent years, Visible added a 2nd plan (Visible+), but kept things affordable and only added features. Today, we’re getting a third plan with changes to the + and I still think all is well, even if there is new complexity we didn’t once have.

Here’s the new Visible plan line-up: Visible ($25), Visible+ ($35), and Visible+ Pro ($45).

What’s new? Quite a bit! I highlighted the areas above to focus on.

First off, the cheapest Visible plan has no changes. Visible is listing free 2-day device shipping as an item now, but that’s not really much of a feature.

For the Visible+ plan that is down to $35 (from $45), there are a couple of items to point out. The unlimited premium 5G data used to be capped at 50GB per month before the network slowed you, but it is now truly unlimited according to Verizon. That’s a pretty substantial change there. They are also upping the video streaming to 1080p (from 720p). However, they are taking away global calling and texting to countries (Mexico and Canada still included). Hotspot remains unlimited and at 10Mbps.

For this new Visible+ Pro plan, you get truly unlimited premium 5G data, but for streaming you can now go up to 4K UHD. Hotspot is capable of 15Mbps speeds and is still unlimited. This plan takes the calling to 85+ countries and texting to 200+ countries from the old Visible+ plan. It also adds a 2nd Global Pass per month.

And that’s it – these new plans are already live if you’d like to switch. That $35 plan is quite tempting.

// Verizon