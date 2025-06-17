The latest word on the Galaxy Watch 8 and new Galaxy Watch Ultra tell us that we’ll get some choices, just not all of the choices we had in the past. And by “choices,” I mean that our choices in sizes and colors sound both familiar and slightly limited.

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic sizes, colors: In a fresh leak from a reliable source, we now should consider the Galaxy Watch 8 to come in two sizes and two colors, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic to come in a single size (with 2 color options), and the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) to come in just a single size with 3 color options.

The only issue here is that we are used to the Galaxy Watch “Classic” line coming in two sizes and this report suggest only a single, large size of 46mm. The last “Classic” model we got was the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which came in both 43mm and 47mm. Maybe Samsung is reducing SKUs and also mostly sells the larger model with bigger batteries and longer life?

The details here come from @MysteryLupin, who lays out the following options for each Galaxy Watch 8 model:

Galaxy Watch 8 : 40mm and 44mm sizes, Graphite and Silver colors

: 40mm and 44mm sizes, Graphite and Silver colors Galaxy Watch 8 Classic : 46mm size, Black and White colors

: 46mm size, Black and White colors Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025): 47mm (?), Titanium Blue, Gray, and Silver colors

The other thing that stands out here to me are the colors for the new Galaxy Watch Ultra. Last year, we had Titanium Silver, Gray, and White. The only change-up is in white going away and blue taking its place. Nothing huge, but a change nonetheless.

At least we’re getting a big redesign for the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic, right? I’m liking the weird squircle design, at least I think I am.