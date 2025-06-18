Pokemon TCG Pocket’s New “Eevee Grove” Pack Drops June 26

For those still collecting or making decks and battling in Pokemon TCG Pocket, prepare for yet another pack. The Pokemon Company announced today that a new Eevee-focused expansion booster pack is on the way.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Eevee Grove release: On June 26, players of Pokemon TCG Pocket will be able to rip packs of “Eevee Grove,” the A3b expansion themed booster of the previously released “Celestial Guardians” A3 set. This is the 2nd expansion of this set, the first being “Extradimensional Crisis,” which was A3a.

In this new expansion pack, you’ll find a bunch of Eevee cards, including a new Eevee Ex, Flareon Ex, and Sylveon Ex. All of the other Eevees are included too, just not necessarily as Ex cards. If you take a look at the trailer (here), you’ll also find a new trainer (Penny) and item (Eevee Bag).

This new expansion set looks quite small, but if it matches previous releases, we should see around 70 cards to collect.

