It was earlier this month when rumblings of an FE model of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 were first reported, and finally, we’re starting to get a clearer picture of Samsung’s plan.

According to a new report, Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will be an affordable foldable option that launches alongside the Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7. This fits Samsung’s past FE models well, as they have always been more affordable than the flagship models, while still providing a fine Android experience.

A few reported specs include Samsung’s own Exynos 2400 chip powering the experience, along with 8GB of RAM and wired charging speeds capped at 25W. We don’t have camera specifics, but it seems like a safe bet that we’ll get two rear cameras.

As for how affordable it will be, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 launched at $1,099. All we can do is guess right now. It seems like $899 would be a good place to start, though? What do you think it might launch at?

Samsung’s next line of foldables are expected to launch early July.

// Tech Crawlr