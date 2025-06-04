Thanks to a new leak, details concerning Samsung’s upcoming line of foldables have been revealed. There’s no mention of a Galaxy Z Fold Ultra (likely not a real thing, just Samsung being confusing), but there is the first good mention of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. That’s right, we’re getting a new Fan Edition of the Z Flip 7, so that’s exciting.

This leak tells us the colors and storage options we can expect from Samsung’s lineup. The full lineup is said to include the Z Flip 7, Z Flip 7 FE, plus the Z Fold 7. Additionally, a couple of Galaxy Watch 8 details were shared.

Below is the full list of color options that is reported to be available. There’s always room for Samsung exclusives which aren’t shown here, so keep that in mind. For storage options, Z Flip 7 is said to come in with a base of 256GB, Z Flip 7 FE will offer both 128GB and 256GB options, while the Z Fold 7 will come in with a base of 256GB and likely go all the way to 1TB.

Check out the colors below.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 Colors

Black

Blue

Coral Red

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Colors

Black

White

Galaxy Z Fold 7 Colors

Black

Blue Shadow

Silver

Galaxy Watch 8 (40mm, 44mm) Colors

Graphite

Silver

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Colors

Black

White

The latest intel points to a launch of early July for this new line of phones. That means we’re possibly just one short month away from solidified details.

We’ll keep you posted.

