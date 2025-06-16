Pixel 12 Codenames Already Leaked

Google is on track to launch the Pixel 10 lineup this year. Those phones have internal codenames like Mustang (Pixel 10 Pro XL) and Blazer (Pixel 10 Pro), which are plenty cool. Thanks to the internet, we’re getting details on Pixel 12 codenames, which isn’t all that valuable to consumers like us, but it’s fun.

According to leaks, Pixel 12 will be internally known as Galago (also known as a bush baby), Pixel 12 Pro will be Sasquatch, Pixel 12 Pro XL is Silverback, and Pixel 12 Pro Fold is Capuchin (a well known type of monkey).

Pixel 12 Lineup Codenames

Pixel 12 – Galago

– Galago Pixel 12 Pro – Sasquatch

– Sasquatch Pixel 12 Pro XL – Silverback

– Silverback Pixel 12 Pro Fold – Capuchin

Given we’re based in the PNW, we’re definitely already excited for Sasquatch. That’ll be an instant buy for me.

Do with this codename information what you will. We have at least two years before we see them hit the market.

// Mystic Leaks (Telegram)