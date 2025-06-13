We’ll get this part out of the way very quickly. It has been for years now that other phone owners could natively control the brightness level of their phone’s flashlight feature. Meanwhile, Pixel owners are left to download 3rd-party apps to do the same thing, even though implementing this feature might’ve been a line of code or two for a Googler. In fact, I bet AI did this. Anyway, baby rant over.

It’s reported that Google will soon add a native (built into the OS) flashlight brightness control to the system toggles area. Like other toggles, you’d do be able to long press the flashlight toggle and up would pop a fresh dialog screen to control the brightness. So hot.

Someone was able to get this new dialog to show on the latest build of Android 16, so as long as it’s authentic, then we know that it’s being worked on. And as stated, this seriously cannot be that much work for the Android team. It’s a small quality of life item at most, sure to be used by tens of people. However, those tens of people are going to be so pleased with it.

The future is pretty slick.

