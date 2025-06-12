According to a report, the Pixel 10 lineup will feature the best speakers on a Pixel yet.

No specifics are given with regard to how this is being achieved or what makes them so good. It’s noted that the speakers will not feature Dolby Atmos, something Samsung offered on the Galaxy S25 series. Whether Google is using a newly designed chamber or using larger speakers, we’ll may have to wait to learn more actual details.

The Pixel 9 lineup already has really solid external speakers, so the idea that Google is improving upon that is noteworthy. As someone who uses the speakers every day for bumping tunes, I’m here for it.

Improved speakers and magnets? Pixel 10 is sounding quite nice.

// Android Headlines