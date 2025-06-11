If you follow Android news, then you’re likely aware that Samsung has new foldable devices inbound. I will say, Samsung has gotten better at the whole “hypetrain” thing over the years, but they still have a ways to go if they want to get on a OnePlus or Nothing level or hype. Not that we want that, I’m just saying.

The latest piece of marketing Samsung released is with regard to the cameras on the backside of what we assume to be the Galaxy Z Fold 7. You know, what Samsung is calling, “the Next Chapter of Ultra.” And while we get no actual specifics, Samsung doesn’t shy from mentioning AI multiple times across a couple of paragraphs.

As AI evolves from text-based prompts to multimodal understanding, Galaxy devices are becoming smarter — able to get what you’re looking at and respond to situations. The camera is at the heart of this transformation. More than just a tool for capturing images, coupled with enhanced AI-powered features, the Galaxy camera is now part of the intuitive interface that turns what users see into understanding and action.

To maybe help build upon what Samsung is trying to do here, allow me to explain. The Galaxy S Ultra series of devices have long had better camera systems than the more-expensive Galaxy Z series. This year, it’s expected that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 camera should be right in line with the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s, so the people spending nearly $2,000 on a phone won’t feel like they’re missing out on anything. That’s the rumor, at least, as Samsung still hasn’t provided any real details.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 (and the other new Galaxy foldables) is reported to be announced in early July. That’s just a few weeks away.

Is this hype convincing you to buy this phone?

// Samsung