Pixel Watch Gets a Surprise April Update to Fix Bugs

If you look through the community forums of Google’s Pixel Watch or the various subreddits that share experiences, the March Pixel Watch update to Wear OS 5.1 has not been without issues. The most noteworthy of the bugs that Google has acknowledged has to do with delayed notifications on watches. Google said a couple of weeks ago that they would rollout a fix for this and that appears to be as an April update.

Google just posted new April Pixel Watch update files for all of the Pixel Watch models. They have not yet posted details about the update, but the files are live. You should probably do this trick to see if your watch has an update available.

For now, all we know is that the build number is BP1A.250305.019.W7 for the Pixel Watch (WiFi and LTE), Pixel Watch 2 (WiFi and LTE), and Pixel Watch 3 (WiFi and LTE).

We point this out as a “surprise” because Google had previously committed to the next update landing in June. Google has essentially moved on to a quarterly update schedule for its Pixel Watch line, of course, unless there are serious bugs that need to addressed like we have here.

We’ll update this post should Google share additional details.

UPDATE 1 : It looks like this April update has brought Scam Detection on the Pixel Watch for Pixel Watch 2 and 3 owners. Now, when your Pixel 9 detects conversation patterns commonly used by scammers, it can send an alert through to your watch to let you know that your conversation might be one to hang-up on. More here.

Pixel Watch factory images can be found here.