Pixel Watch Won’t See Another Update Until March 2025

The November Pixel Watch update is rolling out as soon as today to the Pixel Watch 1, Pixel Watch 2, and Pixel Watch 3. For the earlier models, this means a resumption of the Wear OS 5 update that caused some issues back in September. For the Pixel Watch 3, this appears to be a standard security patch update.

With the community post from Google that confirmed the rollout of this latest update, there’s a block of text that captured our attention beyond the list of fixes and changes. In the opening paragraph, Google mentions that all three Pixel Watch models will see the November 2024 update, but that “the next update” is “planned for March 2025.” In other words, this is the last update for any Pixel Watch device for the next 3-4 months, until we hit March of next year.

We don’t know the reasoning, as Google did not reveal one. When asked, the company would only confirm that the wording in the post is correct and that the next update won’t be here until March.

We could take our best guesses, like maybe this has to do with the sped-up schedule of Android 16 to a launch in Q2 of next year? Could Wear OS be on a similar path now? Were there serious enough issues with the Wear OS 5 launch that Google wants to spend the next 3 months addressing bugs for a bigger drop? Again, we just don’t know.

As we learn more, we’ll try to keep you updated. Until then, enjoy the November update, as it’s the last for a while.