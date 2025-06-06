Need a watch from Samsung during their Discover sale? All of their still-available Galaxy Watch models are discounted whether you have a trade-in or not. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is up to 50% off, while even the older Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, with its rotating bezel is up to $225 off.

These Galaxy Watch deals are solid: Samsung didn’t exactly go nuts for this Discover week, but they are still running solid deals on just about everything. A Galaxy Watch Ultra at 50% off with a proper trade-in drops it to $325, which is an incredible price. You can also just shave $200 off without trading in anything, though. Same goes for the Galaxy Watch 7 at $175 off with trades or $100 without. I didn’t even know Samsung was still selling the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, but they are and you can get it for as low as $279 without trading in anything.

The rest of Samsung’s Discover sale is ongoing too with crazy deals on their 75″ Neo QLED 4K TV (it’s literally $2,000 off), $550 off their Bespoke Jet Bot Combo Robot Mop (here), or the super awesome Odyssey OLED G9 curved monitor at $900 off (here).