OnePlus Pad 3 Official in US for $699 With Specs Worth Tasting

We’ve been tracking the OnePlus Pad 3 thanks to an FCC listing since early May and can happily report that it is now official in the US. OnePlus announced its new flagship tablet with a big time set of specs and a $699 price tag. It will also have several accessories available to it, plenty of software support, and is easily a competitor to other high-end tablets.

OnePlus Pad 3 Specs: Before we get into the sales pitch, let’s run through the OnePlus Pad 3 specs, since so many of you remain specs-heads. You get the top Qualcomm chip at the moment, tons of RAM, plenty of fast storage, a massive battery with super fast charging (and a charger included), WiFi 7, more speakers than you’ll believe, and more.

Software : OxygenOS 15, Android 15

: OxygenOS 15, Android 15 Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Display : 13.2″ LCD at 144Hz (3392×2400, 315ppi)

: 13.2″ LCD at 144Hz (3392×2400, 315ppi) Memory : 12GB LPDDR5x RAM, 256GB UFS 4.0 storage

: 12GB LPDDR5x RAM, 256GB UFS 4.0 storage Battery : 12,140mAh, 80W charging

: 12,140mAh, 80W charging Cameras : 13MP Rear, 8MP Front

: 13MP Rear, 8MP Front Connectivity : WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4

: WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Other : USB-C (3.2 Gen1), 8 speakers (4 tweets, 4 woofers)

: USB-C (3.2 Gen1), 8 speakers (4 tweets, 4 woofers) Size : 289.61 x 209.66 x 5.97mm, 675g

: 289.61 x 209.66 x 5.97mm, 675g Color: Storm Blue

Alright, that out of the way, here’s what OnePlus wants you to know about this new tablet. First, it’s big with that 13.2″ LCD display that is wrapped in a super slim unibody metal case. With its 144Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Elite, fast RAM and storage, and a cooling vapor chamber, OnePlus expects this to be a gaming powerhouse that can last for hours and hours.

In software, it has OxygenOS 15 (Android 15) out of the box and will receive 3 Android OS updates and 6 years of bi-monthly security patches. OnePlus has filled it with AI features, like AI Writer and Summarize, Google’s Circle to Search, and Gemini. It’s also packed with their Open Canvas feature that allows you to easily drag and drop, adjust the split screen, etc. The point is to take advantage of this massive screen and be more productive, if that’s your thing.

When it comes to accessories, OnePlus has a folio case with several ways to fold it in order to prop it at several angles. The star is probably the Smart Keyboard, which attaches via PINs to the back of the Pad 3 and gives you a full keyboard experience, with trackpad and keyboard shortcuts.

So yeah, the OnePlus Pad 3 is a high-end Android tablet with a lot of good going on. We have one and are testing away – should have some thoughts to share shortly.

OnePlus Pad 3 and accessory pricing: Available for pre-order starting today (June 5) and arriving on your doorstep July 8. Pre-orders through OnePlus.com include two free accessories.

OnePlus Pad 3 (12 GB RAM & 256 GB storage, Storm Blue) – $699.99

OnePlus Pad 3 Folio Case – $49.99

OnePlus Pad 3 Smart Keyboard – $199.99

OnePlus Stylo 2 – $99.99

OnePlus Pad 3 Pre-order Link