Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1.1 has been released for Pixel devices. Google calls it a minor update, but the list of fixes tells a bit different of a story.

Inside, Google lists fixes for unresponsive navigation buttons, progress bar fixes, wallpaper crash fixes, lock screen fixes, and ton else. We have the full list of fixes below below, but again, it’s rather lengthy.

What’s Inside

Fixed an issue where the navigation buttons would become unresponsive in the app drawer or task switcher (Issue #418395419)

Fixed an issue where the progress bar in the media player on the lock screen doesn’t reflect the place in media (Issue #419142109)

Fixed a crash when trying to open effects in wallpaper (Issue #419063857)

Fixed an issue where the settings app would crash after trying to open the battery menu (Issue #419125330)

Fixed an issue where the lock screen date could get cut off when using a wide clock style (Issue #419145518)

Fixed an issue where the search button has a different color when scrolling (Issue #419130323)

Fixed an issue where the approve button in Device Admin settings is missing (Issue #419144521)

Fixed an issue where dark album labels appeared in the photo picker when in dark mode, impacting readability (Issue #419159231)

Fixed an issue where the date wasn’t appearing on the homescreen

Fixed a fingerprint authentication failure on a multi-user Android device in certain low-power conditions

Supported devices: Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, 8, 8 Pro, 8a, 9, 9 Pro, 9a, Pixel Tablet series devices.

Release date: June 4, 2025

Build: BP31.250502.008.A1

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: May 2025

Google Play services: 25.13.33

Flashable factory images and OTA files are now live. The OTA is also live, so if you’re more into that, enroll via the link below.

// Android Developers