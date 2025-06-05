Samsung announced today that it is expanding its Sleep Apnea feature on Galaxy Watch devices to a total of 70 markets.

People living in 34 different European markets, as well as Australia and Singapore are gaining access to the feature after Samsung has received all sorts of approvals and authorizations from governing bodies.

This growth follows the feature’s receipt of CE (Conformité Européenne or European Conformity) marking for the European Economic Area. The CE marking affirms that Samsung meets the European Union’s health, safety and environmental protection standards, reinforcing its leadership in sleep technology. Additionally, the feature was recently approved by Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration and Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority.

If you aren’t familiar with this feature, select Galaxy Watch models can detect symptoms of sleep apnea earlier, which helps to prevent health issues associated with this common yet often undiagnosed condition.

And before you ask, yes, this is already available in the US.

