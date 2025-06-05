Mint Mobile Cuts $800 Off a Pixel 9 With 2 Years of Service

Prepaid looks better and better with each passing day in the wireless industry, thanks to constant carrier price increases, feature cuts, and contract lengths that are up to 3 years long. The US wireless industry is in a rough state right now, but many of the prepaid offerings that utilize the big carrier networks are continuing to sweeten their deals. There hasn’t been a better time to look at prepaid than now.

Mint Mobile keeps trying to innovate in the prepaid space by cutting plan pricing if you are willing to prepay for longer periods of time or by slashing phone costs as long you buy enough months of service. For example, their newest deal cuts hundreds off phones and plan pricing, as long as you don’t mind prepaying for a couple of years. That might sound scary, but wait until you hear these final numbers.

This Mint Mobile deal is worth a look: There are several phone options as a part of this new deal, but we happen to like the Pixel 9 out of all of them. If that’s you, the deal is a Pixel 9 at $440 off plus 2 years of service for the price of 1 year. In total, you are looking at $800 in savings.

The breakdown for this deal is as follows:

Pixel 9 : Regular price of $799 – take $440 and pay just $359 for it.

: Regular price of $799 – take $440 and pay just $359 for it. Unlimited plan combo : By pairing the phone with the Mint Unlimited plan, you’ll pay $360 instead of $720 for 2 years of service. If you want a breakdown, that brings the price down to $15/mo for 2 years of service. That’s really good for an unlimited plan.

: By pairing the phone with the Mint Unlimited plan, you’ll pay $360 instead of $720 for 2 years of service. If you want a breakdown, that brings the price down to $15/mo for 2 years of service. That’s really good for an unlimited plan. Total: In total, to get a Pixel 9 and 2 years of unlimited service, you’d pay Mint $719. That’s an upfront price, but you walk away with a phone and 2 years of service that are both paid off.

Don’t want a Pixel 9? Mint is hosting the same deal (with price adjustments) for the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

