I have a confession to make – I stopped wearing smartwatches a couple of months ago and now only wear a smart ring. It has been somewhat freeing without something on my wrist buzzing, blinking, and constantly asking for my attention. While I understand that you can get a mostly silent and chill smartwatch experience with the right settings, clearing up my wrists has been refreshing. The ring I’m wearing gives me all of the health data I need, yet stays completely out of the way. It has truly been nice.

This is the best Galaxy Ring deal you’ll find: I only bring all of that up today because Samsung’s Galaxy Ring is discounted for their current Discover sale and you can get one for $150 off, dropping it to one of its best prices to date. To do so, you simply need to trade them any smartwatch in any condition. Seriously.

Samsung rarely makes discounts this easy. They typically ask you to trade in devices that are less than a year old and still have years of life left to get the top trade values. Not for this deal. You could trade them a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and get $150 off, sure. Should you? Probably not. Just find the oldest smartwatch in your drawer, like a Galaxy Watch Active 2 from 2019 and get the same $150.

To see what I mean, head to Samsung’s Galaxy Ring trade-in dropdown (here) and find the option for “Any Smartwatch, Any Condition” – it should show a value of $150.

With a $150 discount on the Galaxy Ring, you would pay just $249.99. That’s such a good price for a device this capable. The comparable Oura Ring (which is what I wear) starts at $349, but also comes with a monthly subscription on top of that.

And if you don’t know your size, sometimes it can be frustrating to wait for the size kit, pick a size, and then order your actual ring. At Samsung’s store, they will let you choose nearby Best Buy’s to help speed up the process.

Samsung Deal Link