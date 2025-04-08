The wildly expensive Arc Pulse case thingy that we keep talking about for the Pixel 9 series is now available for pre-order for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. And just like with the Pixel 9 series version, this S25 Ultra version is equally expensive, although there are 4 colors to choose from.

For those new to Arc Pulse, think of this as a bumper-style case that doesn’t fully cover your device. It comes as a 2-piece protector that you attach to the top and bottom of your phone, giving it drop and surface protection, while still letting you enjoy the actual body and hardware of your phone. It’s also a uniquely styled accessory made of premium metals that gives your phone a fun look. Well, it’s fun if you happen to enjoy this sort of thing, which clearly I do.

Arc has put up a pre-order for the Galaxy S25 Ultra version, with prices starting as low as $69.99 and topping out at $109.99. You’ll find Matte Black, Silver, Graphite, and Rose Bronze colors, with the price increasing in that order. In the image above, you can see Graphite, Silver, and Rose Bronze on a variety of Galaxy S25 Ultra colors. Arc’s website (below) will let you preview your specific device with each color of their case.

Should you buy this thingy for a minimum price of $70? Look, it’s insanely expensive and offers only some protection, but I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the one I bought for my Pixel 9 Pro and have no plans on taking it off any time soon. It feels great in the hand, adds a bonus premium look to it, and does actually give me some piece of mind as an added level of protection.

This is a pre-order with shipments estimated for May 21-28.

Pre-order Galaxy S25 Ultra Arc Pulse