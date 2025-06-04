Pixel 10 Color Confusion Arrives Because, Why Not?

June is always a brutal month in the Android space because device launches are rare, Google I/O has since passed, and all we have are rumors and leaks to report and comment on. For this week, the Pixel 10 series is the star of the leak show and the information is changing by the minute. Who knows what to believe, but believe some of it you shall.

Before we get going, if you missed the hardware leak of the Pixel 10 Pro, go check that out first.

In the latest report, we are now introducing color name confusion or clarifications because we’re bored and we might as well. You see, the previously reported upon color names couldn’t be right, so we’re being super nitpicky with what they will potentially be called, as if the colors are any different. Here’s what we know now.

The Pixel 10 series will reportedly launch in these colors officially:

Pixel 10 : Ultra Blue, Limoncello, Iris, Midnight

: Ultra Blue, Limoncello, Iris, Midnight Pixel 10 Pro : Sterling Gray, Light Porcelain, Midnight, Smoky Green

: Sterling Gray, Light Porcelain, Midnight, Smoky Green Pixel 10 Pro XL : Sterling Gray, Light Porcelain, Midnight, Smoky Green

: Sterling Gray, Light Porcelain, Midnight, Smoky Green Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Sterling Gray, Smoky Green

Wait, aren’t those essentially the exact same colors that were mentioned a week or so ago? Yes. These are just the supposed official names. The differences aren’t really noticeable, but Google is apparently ditching “Obsidian” as its name for black in favor of “Midnight.” I keep seeing folks suggesting that “Porcelain” is also being retired for the Pro models, but there’s literally the name “Light Porcelain” above…it’s still Porcelain! And then instead of “Green” we’ll get “Smoky Green,” as well as “Ultra Blue” instead of just “Blue.”

I have my doubts on several of these names, but hey, let’s debate color names for fun.

Oh, and for those who missed it, the Pixel 10 launch date was quickly corrected because it was initially reported incorrectly. You can set your sights on an August 20 launch, at least for now, until a possible next correction.

