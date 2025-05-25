Google and a commercial film crew already gave us a first look at the Pixel 10 Pro a couple of days ago, and now a fresh leak has purportedly given us some of the wallpapers from that same device. The wallpapers are certainly fresh, even if they aren’t the real deal, but we also have no reason to believe they aren’t.

This new leak of Pixel 10 series wallpapers comes from Telegram channel Mystic Leaks, which also gave us one of the first looks at Material 3 Expressive in a series of screenshots (almost a week) before Google had made it official with Android 16 QPR1 beta.

These new wallpapers are apparently a continuation of a previous Pixel 10 wallpapers leak from last month, so if you see some that look familiar, that’s why. They’ve added to their previous leak, though, bringing us another batch that we’ve included for you below. I’m not really sure how to describe these supposed Pixel 10 wallpapers, but they are colorful and look great on my Pixel 9. There are lighter and darker versions of many too, likely as a way for Google to flip between light/dark themes on devices.

There are 40 wallpapers in total that you can find at their Telegram posts here.

And as a bit of a bonus leak, they also shared the colors for the upcoming Pixel 10 series, sans Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Those colors are as follows:

Pixel 10 : Obsidian (Black), Blue (Blue), Iris (Purple), Limoncello (Yellow)

: Obsidian (Black), Blue (Blue), Iris (Purple), Limoncello (Yellow) Pixel 10 Pro / XL: Obsidian (Black), Green (Green), Sterling (Grey), Porcelain (White)

Again, if accurate, we’re getting a couple of changes from the Pixel 9 to Pixel 10, with the addition of Blue, Purple, and Yellow. Obsidian will stick around it seems. For the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL, we’ll see new color options of Green and Grey accompanying Obsidian and Porcelain.

It’s still wild to think that the Pixel 10 leaks will only accelerate from here and I guess I’m here for it. If Google launches in August like they did the Pixel 9 series, we aren’t really that far away.

NOTE: The image up top is not of one of the Pixel 10 wallpapers, that’s just an older wallpaper picture I had. Apologies.