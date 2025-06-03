T-Mobile is hard launching its fiber home internet offering on June 5, and to celebrate, it’s locking in prices for up to 10 years. T-Mobile Fiber is a home internet option for customers in specific parts of the country, starting with symmetrical (same download and upload) speeds of 500 Mbps. You can get speeds of up to 2 Gbps, but you’ll need to pay more.

At launch, T-Mobile says Fiber will cover 500,000 households in the US, ranging from places like Rockford, IL to Pueblo, CO. A full list of available markets can be viewed here, but to put it plainly, it’s more than likely not available in your town at this moment. T-Mobile intends to grow the service, so feel free to add yourself to the waitlist. The company says that it expects to reach 12 to 15 million households or more by the end of 2030.

Pricing is not bad. The base plan, Fiber 500, costs $75/month with AutoPay, but can be had for $60 if you add a voice line. Same goes for all of the other plans, all the way up to Fiber 2 Gig ($105/mo). For a limited time, T-Mobile has the Founders Club plan, available with a 10-year Price Guarantee. It’s a 2 Gbps plan, priced at just $70/month with AutoPay. It’s clearly the best option by a mile, but it’s only available for a short time and only in select locations.

All plan pricing includes a WiFi 6 router, installation, unlimited data, access to T-Mobile Tuesdays, and a mesh WiFi system. It’s not a bad plan on paper, especially with a base of 5-year price locking.

We’re big proponents of fiber internet. It’s extremely fast and extremely reliable, which is good when you work from home. If it’s available to you and saves you money, another option on the market is never a bad thing.

// T-Mobile