Samsung Smacks $870 Off Galaxy S25 Ultra

This week, Samsung kicked off one of those “Discover” weeks where it fires off special deals in-between product launches to keep your brain constantly wondering if now is the time to buy one of their phones. I can’t tell you if now really is the right time or not, but Samsung is still slashing prices on its best products, like the Galaxy s25 Ultra.

There’s a pretty good Galaxy S25 Ultra deal to be had: Up to $870 off – instant $240 off storage upgrade, plus $630 off from trades.

Samsung is telling you to upgrade your storage for free or go with an even bigger discount by maxing it out. You can jump from 256GB to 512GB ($120 value) at no cost or you can save $240 by going from 512GB up to 1TB. Since this is a phone you’ll keep for a while, you have a choice to make. Either way, you are getting a big discount on a big storage upgrade.

And then you have the trade-in process that Samsung is so good at. You can instantly (as in, today) save $630 by trading in a phone. The phones fetching that price are still the Galaxy S24 Ultra or Galaxy Z Fold 6. A Galaxy S23 Ultra or Fold 5 will get you $580 off, while a big batch of other phones will get you $500 off. Again, these are instant discounts that come off the price you pay today. You can check your trade-in here.

With $240 in storage savings, plus $630 off for trades, you could get the top tier 1TB version of the Galaxy S24 Ultra for just $789.99 ($870 off). If you don’t think you need that much storage, the 512GB model can be had for $669 ($750 off).

