Telegram Finally Adds HD Photo Sharing Toggle

A new Telegram update just dropped with several feature enhancements. However, there is one we care about the most, even if the results are somewhat disappointing – HD photos.

In today’s Telegram update, we’re getting an SD-to-HD toggle when sending photos that ups the quality out of standard definition and into high definition. Telegram says that this toggle adds “4 times the pixels” over SD, yet still uses “less than 0.5MB of data.” As someone who uses Telegram to send photos several times in a day, this is an incredible new feature to see added, as the process to send higher resolution/quality photos previously required you to use a file picker/manager on phones. What I’m saying is that the process sucked.

That said, I don’t think the toggle from SD to HD currently works on Android. At the moment, when you go to share a photo and tap on the “SD” logo to switch it to “HD,” the app does tell you that “The phot will be sent in high quality.” However, on my Pixel 9 Pro, this toggle isn’t changing the quality or size of the photo – it’s just sending the same SD photos with the same resolution.

I know this because on my iPhone, sending the same photos in both SD and HD returned resolutions of 960×1280 and 1920×2560. The file size also jumped from 174KB to 589KB.

Here’s to hoping they fix this on Android in a hurry.

The rest of the update included direct messages to channels, topic tabs in groups, the ability to trim voice messages before you send them, media sharing to stories on iOS, and more poll options.

Google Play Link: Telegram

// Telegram