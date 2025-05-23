When the AAWireless TWO launched towards the end of last year, the company announced that it featured significant improvements over the original, with a multifunctional button, a redesigned companion app, and a body that was 30% smaller than the original. As someone who owns it, I can tell you that it is quite good at what it does. However, at that initial launch, a promise of a follow-up TWO+ version with Apple Carplay support was confirmed to be on the way in a matter of months, making the purchase of the TWO an awkward one unless folks decided they would never need support for an Apple device.

Fast forward to today, in May of 2025, and the AAWireless TWO+ is now up for pre-order with support for both Android Auto and Apple Carplay. This is a big deal for those with households that have both Android and Apple devices.

To start, the AAWireless TWO+ is available on Indiegogo as a pre-order in limited quantity for early adopters. If that sounds like an odd way to launch in 2025, AAWireless is simply saying that this is a way for them to gather verified compatibility data from real users to help fine-tune the experience as rollout expands. It’s probably also a good way to figure out just how many devices to have their manufacturer make out of the gate.

Oh, the Indiegogo pre-order is also there with a significant discount that you really should think about jumping on, assuming you don’t mind some potential bugs at first as AAWireless works out the kinks.

If you pre-order on Indiegogo, you can get one for as little as $34 (plus shipping) if you are in the next 1,000 to do so. From there, the next 1,500 batch will cost $39. There was a $29 tier, but it is super sold out. Still $34 or $39 is a solid discount from the expected $59 price.

As a recap, the big deal with AAWireless TWO+ is that it supports both Android Auto and Apple Carplay. The previous models only supported Android Auto. It’s also just a sweet little dongle that gives your vehicle wireless Android Auto or Carplay, in case you own a vehicle that only supports wired connections. It’s small, can be tucked away once plugged in to your proper port, and should then just connect to your devices automatically in pretty quick fashion as you get in your car to drive each time.

Again, as someone who owns the TWO (buy here), I can confirm that it is a handy little dongle that has worked very well in the few months I’ve used it. It is absolutely worth the price to not have to plug-in your phone each time you go to drive.

Pre-orders are scheduled to ship in July 2025.

Indiegogo Pre-order Link