Remember Pocket? Mozilla is Shutting It Down.

Mozilla announced today that it is shutting down Pocket, the read-it-later app that allowed users to save content and consume it later. The end is quite soon too – July 8, 2025 is the day it will no longer be available.

Writing about Pocket after all these years brings back memories of the good ol’ Android days, where things changed rapidly, new apps captured our attention more frequently, and we found joy at big UI redesigns that seemed to happen much more often. Pocket was one of the original must-have Android apps that we used to talk about regularly, but haven’t in over a decade. Times have changed.

Mozilla says it is shutting down Pocket because the “way people save and consume content on the web has evolved” and so it’s time for them to put resources into other projects. That’s about all they had to say about it.

You can continue using Pocket until July 8, but will then only have until October 8, 2025 to export out content, as the app switches to an export-only mode. After October 8, Mozilla plans to permanently delete all data.

// Mozilla