AAWireless TWO Arrives October 20 With “Significant” Improvements

The original AAWireless is without a doubt one of the most popular adapters that allows your car to switch from wired to wireless Android Auto. Not only was it one of the early entries into this adapter segment, reviews for the device have remained positive throughout its lifespan that dates back to 2020.

Today, the group behind AAWireless announced the AAWireless TWO, the follow-up device that has at least a few “significant” improvements over the original. You’ll also be able to buy it this month.

What’s new: The new AAWireless TWO unit still plugs into your car’s Android Auto port as usual, but the dongle itself has a multifunctional button with LED light that allows you to perform select actions.

The button can be used to pair a new phone or switch between connected devices, which could come in handy if you carpool or take frequent roadtrips with folks who might want to take over the Android Auto experience. That button can also be customized through the redesigned AAWireless companion app and act as a standby button to temporarily stop the device from connecting to your phone.

Finally, the new AAWireless TWO is 30% smaller than the original, so you should be able to tuck it into more places.

TWO+ and CarPlay support: As a part of this announcement the AAWireless team shared a bit of good and bad news around this launch. For those wanting Apple CarPlay included, that won’t happen with this first TWO launch. There was apparently a beta push for CarPlay with the original, but the TWO was created before that functionality could make it in.

However, in Q1 2025 there will be a AAWireless TWO+ that will provide both CarPlay and Android Auto support. So yeah, you may want to wait if your household includes both iPhones and Android phones.

If interested in the AAWireless TWO, you can buy it on October 20, exclusively on Amazon, for $64.99.

Amazon Link