Google and Samsung sure work on a lot of stuff together these days. From their exclusive Wear OS buildouts to Android XR headsets, the two aren’t shy about teaming up to launch new ideas or refine old ones. At Google I/O, Google shared that they have been working together on yet another experience – Android desktop modes.

We’ve talked in recent months about Android 16 having a desktop mode that would allow a Pixel owner to plug-in their phone and have it window to an external monitor, giving them a desktop-like experience of Android. While Google had been quiet on this idea, they confirmed during the Developer Keynote at I/O that it would launch with Android 16.

The presenters were talking about the need for adaptive apps from developers to reach all sizes of screens, where they briefly touched on Android 16’s desktop mode. They noted that they had actually been collaborating with Samsung on it by using Samsung’s DeX as a foundation, which is a twist I’m not sure we saw coming.

Here’s what they said:

For example, we’ve been collaborating with Samsung, building on the foundation of Samsung DeX, to bring enhanced desktop windowing capabilities in Android 16 for more powerful productivity workflows.

They continued in a developer post that same day by sharing more on building adaptive apps. They once again mentioned desktop windowing in Android 16, saying:

Android 16 introduces significant advancements in desktop windowing for a true desktop-like experience on large screens and when devices are connected to external displays.

We’re certainly light on all of the details for an Android 16 desktop mode, but we know it’s supposed to launch with Android 16 and that Google worked with Samsung to make it. Since we haven’t seen enough of it in the upcoming Android 16 release for June, you have to wonder if this will be a part of the QPR1 release later this year or a further-out QPR2 in December.

Do people use Samsung DeX? Do you want an Android desktop mode?